Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock opened at C$28.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.71. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.88 and a 52-week high of C$35.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 20.48.

Get Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$19.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

GWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. CSFB boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.15.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.