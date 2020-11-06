Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRPN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $643.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. Groupon has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Groupon by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 149,681 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

