GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Sells $75,610.00 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $75,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143 shares in the company, valued at $162,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GrubHub stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.14.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GrubHub by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,540,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in GrubHub by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

