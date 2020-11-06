GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

AVAL stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 28.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

