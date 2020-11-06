Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BDT. Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.90 ($39.88).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) stock opened at €30.00 ($35.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.30 million and a PE ratio of 17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.92. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a twelve month high of €57.10 ($67.18).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

