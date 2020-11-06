Head to Head Comparison: Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) vs. Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Organogenesis and Sol-Gel Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis -13.58% -101.41% -17.86% Sol-Gel Technologies -210.73% -46.18% -40.10%

4.2% of Organogenesis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Organogenesis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Organogenesis has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Organogenesis and Sol-Gel Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis $260.98 million 1.58 -$40.45 million ($0.42) -9.29 Sol-Gel Technologies $22.90 million 7.19 -$24.61 million ($1.26) -6.41

Sol-Gel Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Organogenesis. Organogenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sol-Gel Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Organogenesis and Sol-Gel Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Organogenesis currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 124.36%. Sol-Gel Technologies has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sol-Gel Technologies is more favorable than Organogenesis.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies beats Organogenesis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types. Its surgical and sports medicine products comprise ReNu for in-office joint and tendon applications; NuCel for bony fusion in the spine and extremities; NuShield and Affinity for surgical applications in targeted soft tissue repairs; and PuraPly AM for the surgical treatment of open wounds. The company's pipeline products include TransCyte for the treatment of second- and third-degree burns; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; Novachor for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds; Gintuit for the treatment of mucogingival conditions in adults; and PuraPly XT and PuraPly MZ for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds, as well as for surgical treatment of open wounds. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician offices. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications. It is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

