Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CEO Acquires $25,175.00 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HT stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.45. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,826,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 208,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 208.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.