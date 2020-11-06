HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$1.00

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Standpoint Research dropped their price objective on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday.

Get HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) alerts:

Shares of HEXO opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. HEXO Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of $458.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.