HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEXO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HEXO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.15.

Shares of HEXO opened at $0.73 on Monday. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HEXO by 143.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,460,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HEXO by 366.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 639,123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth $115,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth $34,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

