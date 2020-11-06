Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 903 ($11.80) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 975.73 ($12.75).

HSX opened at GBX 914.60 ($11.95) on Monday. Hiscox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,449 ($18.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 873 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 804.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

