HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 12.20%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HTBI. ValuEngine raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

HTBI opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

In other news, EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,490.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

