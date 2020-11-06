Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 641 ($8.37) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 654 ($8.54) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 622.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 565.37. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

