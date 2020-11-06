Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HWDN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) stock opened at GBX 657.40 ($8.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 622.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 565.37.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

