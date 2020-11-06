Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of IMO opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.76%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

