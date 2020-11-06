Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Michelle S. Hickox Sells 1,000 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 594,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 110.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 242,753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 428,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,363.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 306,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

