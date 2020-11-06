Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €151.40 ($178.12).

DB1 opened at €134.25 ($157.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. Deutsche Börse AG has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €143.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

