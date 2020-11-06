Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Insider Purchases $37,861.85 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) insider Scott T. Bauer bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $37,861.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $28.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ames National by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ames National by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ames National by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ames National by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
