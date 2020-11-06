Insider Buying: Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Insider Purchases $37,861.85 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) insider Scott T. Bauer bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $37,861.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $28.69.

Get Ames National alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

ATLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ames National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ames National by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ames National by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ames National by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ames National by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.