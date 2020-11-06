Insider Buying: Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Director Buys $19,809.68 in Stock

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Director Alex G. Morrison bought 45,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $19,809.68.

Dakota Territory Resource stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Get Dakota Territory Resource alerts:

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Territory Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.