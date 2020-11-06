Insider Buying: Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Director Purchases C$18,000.00 in Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Director Cameron Lionel Groome bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$360,000.

Cameron Lionel Groome also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Cameron Lionel Groome bought 50,000 shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Cameron Lionel Groome bought 25,000 shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

Shares of TSE:MBX opened at C$0.37 on Friday. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

