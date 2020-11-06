Insider Buying: Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2) Insider Acquires £29,201.90 in Stock

Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2) insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper purchased 32,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £29,201.90 ($38,152.47).

Shares of OTV2 opened at GBX 87.69 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.18. Octopus Titan VCT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 90.10 ($1.18).

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early stage development and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

