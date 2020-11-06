Insider Buying: Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2) Insider Acquires £29,201.90 in Stock

Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2) insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper purchased 32,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £29,201.90 ($38,152.47).
Shares of OTV2 opened at GBX 87.69 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.18. Octopus Titan VCT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 90.10 ($1.18).
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile
