Insider Buying: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Purchases $18,150.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $18,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $328.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGC. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

