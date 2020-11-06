Insider Buying: Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Purchases $23,050.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Daniel R. Fishback purchased 5,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $23,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QUMU stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. Qumu Co. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QUMU shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qumu from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

