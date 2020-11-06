Insider Buying: (RDI.TO) (TSE:RDI) Director Purchases C$224,000.16 in Stock

(RDI.TO) (TSE:RDI) Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 466,667 shares of (RDI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$675,366.72.

(RDI.TO) (TSE:RDI) has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.13.

Rockwell Diamonds Inc (Rockwell) is engaged in alluvial diamond production in South Africa. The Company focuses on producing diamonds, developing its pipeline of advanced alluvial diamond projects and acquiring additional operating diamond properties or projects. It has indicated resources in Saxendrift, Saxendrift Hill and Saxendrift Extension mining areas.

