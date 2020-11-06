Insider Buying: Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Purchases $46,000.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SPOK opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.23. Spok Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.
About Spok
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.
