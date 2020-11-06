Insider Buying: Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Purchases $46,000.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPOK opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.23. Spok Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spok by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 637,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spok by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 510.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 182,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 152,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

