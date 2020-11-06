Insider Buying: Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Major Shareholder Buys $103,700.00 in Stock

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management acquired 10,000 shares of Tenzing Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hudson Bay Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 50,000 shares of Tenzing Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $543,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZAC opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81. Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tenzing Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tenzing Acquisition Company Profile

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily operates in India.

