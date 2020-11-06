Insider Buying: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Acquires 7,700 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $95,711.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,502,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,608.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UVE opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $387.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 70.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 36.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at $386,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UVE shares. ValuEngine raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.