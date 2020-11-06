Insider Buying: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Chairman Buys $101,000.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Chairman Scot Cohen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,323,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,884,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTC opened at $6.08 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

WRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

