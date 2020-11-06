Insider Buying: Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Director Purchases C$44,910.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Director Neil M. Mackenzie purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,030,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$462,962.37.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) stock opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a market cap of $38.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.86. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YGR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

