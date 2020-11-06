Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $450,090.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $85,692,034.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total value of $420,570.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jane Huang sold 3,128 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total value of $729,042.96.

On Friday, August 28th, Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.21, for a total value of $726,630.00.

Shares of BGNE opened at $300.00 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $322.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 528.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BeiGene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

