Insider Selling: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Insider Sells $119,637.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BY opened at $13.79 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 200,995 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 304,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 252,225 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

