Insider Selling: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Insider Sells $119,637.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:BY opened at $13.79 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
