Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $152,020.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $152,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,922,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 76,861 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

