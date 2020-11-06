Insider Selling: Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) CEO Sells $24,156.26 in Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) CEO Robert Willett sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $24,156.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Willett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of Cognex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $11,342,279.90.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Robert Willett sold 6,022 shares of Cognex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $406,244.12.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of Cognex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $4,797,800.00.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.11.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,128,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 384,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

