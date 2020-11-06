Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells $23,767.32 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $23,767.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,008.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

