Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $171,980.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,159.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Globe Life by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,151.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 64.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

