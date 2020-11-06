Insider Selling: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $172,200.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SWBI stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $922.98 million, a P/E ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWBI. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,667,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at about $46,012,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,667,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

