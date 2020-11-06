Insider Selling: Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Sells $18,565.70 in Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 815 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $18,565.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SRI opened at $24.09 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 195,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 174,289 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 456,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 55,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 48,161 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SRI. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

