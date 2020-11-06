Insider Selling: Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Sells $18,565.70 in Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 815 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $18,565.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SRI opened at $24.09 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on SRI. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.