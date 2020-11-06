Insider Selling: Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Sells $212,173.50 in Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $212,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $650.55 million, a PE ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stoneridge by 95.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 453.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 37.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

