Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Insider Sells $217,138.88 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $217,138.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,093,630.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Parrish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $241,338.75.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,973 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $6,532,000.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.