Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $137,063.34 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $137,063.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $159,160.32.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $131,861.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on Z shares. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,096 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,674,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd lifted its position in Zillow Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 1,051,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 501,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

