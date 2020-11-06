Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$14.00 by CSFB

CSFB set a C$14.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPL. TD Securities raised their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.63.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$12.16 on Monday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$578.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.98%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.