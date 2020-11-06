Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XENT. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 563,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

