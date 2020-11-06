Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 20,322 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,186% compared to the typical daily volume of 889 call options.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of GLUU opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,936,000 after acquiring an additional 283,305 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 39.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 10.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

