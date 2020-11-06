IPG Photonics’ (IPGP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IPGP. Raymond James increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $197.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.33. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,532.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,460 shares of company stock worth $3,929,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

