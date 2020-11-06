IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Raised to $177.00 at Canaccord Genuity

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $174.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $197.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.33. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,532.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,460 shares of company stock worth $3,929,769. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $50,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

