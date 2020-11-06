Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) a €20.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.32 ($27.43).

FRA:GYC opened at €20.66 ($24.31) on Monday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.68.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

