Jefferies Financial Group Raises Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $181.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.29.
Shares of BFAM opened at $163.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,443. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
