Jefferies Financial Group Raises Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $181.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.29.

Shares of BFAM opened at $163.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,443. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

