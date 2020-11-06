Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €27.06 ($31.84) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €25.98 and a 200-day moving average of €23.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78. TAG Immobilien AG has a twelve month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a twelve month high of €27.18 ($31.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

