JMP Group’s (JMP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for JMP Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

JMP Group stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at $86,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

