Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Upgraded at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:JOY opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. Journey Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$11.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

