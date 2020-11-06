JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YY. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JOYY currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $99.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JOYY has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $101.14.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. The company had revenue of $826.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.97 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 102.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 8.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $291,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

